|
|
Freddie E. L. Maley
Roxbury - Freddie E.L. Maley, age 79, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born August 9, 1939 in Shippensburg, the son of the late Mary Helen Maley.
Freddie proudly served in the U.S. Navy and later became a Supervisor at Letterkenny Army Depot. He was a member of Grace United Church of Christ in Shippensburg. He was also a member of American Legion Post 223, Minnequa and VFW in Shippensburg. Freddie was known by his family for his love of hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his sister, Martha Lee Arrowood of Rochester, MN; his niece, Tara Pynn of Half Moon Bay, CA; grandson, Cody Allen Maley and his wife, Melinda of Shippensburg and great-granddaughter, Chloe Maley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Eva Jane (McAllen) Maley and his son, Aaron F. Maley.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, July 17 at Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, 51 Asper Drive, Shippensburg with Pastor George W. Heckard officiating. A public viewing will be held from 11:00 AM to the time of service. Military Honors provided by American Legion Post # 223 will follow at the Graveside Service at Spring Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Freddie's name to Hope for the Warriors, 8003 Forbes Place, Suite 201, Springfield, VA 22151. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
Published in Public Opinion on July 16, 2019