Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church
12 N. Broad St
Waynesboro, PA
Interment
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
Lincoln Cemetery
Frederick C. "Fred" Lohr Sr.


1938 - 2020
Frederick C. "Fred" Lohr Sr. Obituary
Frederick C. "Fred" Lohr, Sr.

Fayetteville, PA - Frederick C. "Fred" Lohr, Sr., age 82, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the York Hospital. Born February 1, 1938, in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of the late Fred and Nellie Lohr.

A U.S. Air Force veteran, Fred served honorably from 1957-1961. He continued his service working for the F.B.I. and then the U.S. Park Police, where he retired after 20 plus years of service. Fred had also worked for Safeway part time for over 30 years. He was a member of the Elks Club and the American Legion both in Waynesboro, PA. Most recently, Fred worked as a Starter at the Penn National Golf Club in Fayetteville, PA.

Surviving is his wife of 60 years, Doris M. Seger Lohr, whom he married on May 23, 1959, two sons, Frederick C. Lohr, Jr. and wife, Helen of Monrovia, MD and Douglas E. Lohr and wife, Beth of Monrovia, MD; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Kelly R. Price DeLise.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, March 13, 2020, at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 12 N. Broad St., Waynesboro, PA 17268, Where Rev. Fr. Robert Malagesi will celebrate. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 7 - 9 PM in the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA. Interment will follow the Mass in Lincoln Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
