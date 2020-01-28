|
Frederick Wenger
Greencastle - Frederick Raymond Wenger, 68, of Greencastle, Pennsylvania passed away January 27, 2020 at home with his family by his side. He was born on January 29, 1951 in Carlisle, Pennsylvania to Harry and Mildred (Bordell) Wenger. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, and long car rides.
Fred is survived by his wife, Crystal A. Martz Wenger, his two sons; Richard Wenger of Spring Run, PA and Donnie Wenger of Greencastle. He has a step-daughter, Shelly Thomas of Wells Tannery. He is also survived by two brothers, Dennis Wenger of Mercersburg and Keith Wenger of Edenville, as well as three sisters; Bonnie Wenger of Greencastle, Carol Keefer of St. Thomas and Linda Walls of St. Thomas. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be conducted Saturday Feb. 1, 2020 at 11:00AM at the Mowersville Brethren In Christ Church, 14924 West Creek Road, Newburg, PA with the Rev. David Halteman officiating. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020