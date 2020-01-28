Services
Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, LTD
725 Norland Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 267-2454
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Wenger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Wenger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick Wenger Obituary
Frederick Wenger

Greencastle - Frederick Raymond Wenger, 68, of Greencastle, Pennsylvania passed away January 27, 2020 at home with his family by his side. He was born on January 29, 1951 in Carlisle, Pennsylvania to Harry and Mildred (Bordell) Wenger. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, and long car rides.

Fred is survived by his wife, Crystal A. Martz Wenger, his two sons; Richard Wenger of Spring Run, PA and Donnie Wenger of Greencastle. He has a step-daughter, Shelly Thomas of Wells Tannery. He is also survived by two brothers, Dennis Wenger of Mercersburg and Keith Wenger of Edenville, as well as three sisters; Bonnie Wenger of Greencastle, Carol Keefer of St. Thomas and Linda Walls of St. Thomas. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be conducted Saturday Feb. 1, 2020 at 11:00AM at the Mowersville Brethren In Christ Church, 14924 West Creek Road, Newburg, PA with the Rev. David Halteman officiating. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -