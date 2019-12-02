|
|
Frisco W. Short
Coudersport - Frisco W. Short, 90, of Coudersport passed away Friday November 29, 2019 at Sweden Valley Manor.
Born November 12, 1929 to Mark and Eloise (Harding) Short in Afton, OK, Frisco entered the US Army in 1952 and served for 25 years earning the rank of Colonel.
Mr. Short was active in the churches where he lived and taught Sunday School, served on boards and provided security for his church. He loved his family and his country, and wrote a book with President Gerald Ford.
Frisco is survived by a son: Scott Short (Laurie) of Red Lion, PA; a daughter: Sallie Culberth (Tim) of Hot Springs, AR; 4 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and a brother: Colonel Jim Short (Rose) of the Philippines. He was preceded in death by: his parents, wife, Janet Short, and a brother and sister; Mark Short and Martha Short.
In accordance with his wishes, Colonel Short will be interred, with military honors, in a private ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. His family has entrusted the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 210 N. East Street, Coudersport, PA 16901 with his arrangements.
To share your fondest memories of Colonel Short or to sign his guestbook, please visit www.thomasfickinger.com
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019