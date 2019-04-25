|
Gabrielle Marie Powell
Fayetteville -
Gabrielle Marie Powell, 24, of Fayetteville, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Born October 6, 1994 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of David H. and Michele Cooksey Powell.
Gabby was a 2013 graduate of CASHS. She also had her Cosmetology License. She was employed as a traffic manager with Alpha Space Control. She enjoyed music, art and spending time with her family. For those who know Gabby knew her laugh and smile, she had a laugh that could light up any room. She was a friend to so many and will be unbelievably missed. From a young age she was adventurous and ambitious. Gabby enjoyed everything from riding four wheelers with her family and son, hiking, to everything creative like drawing, hair, make up, and music.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her son, Cameron Powell; three siblings, Michaela Powell, Brooke Powell and Joseph Nemit; paternal grandparents, Cheryl Gardner and husband Joseph of Fayetteville, and Reid Powell and wife Diane of Fayetteville; and maternal grandparents, Jane Werthman and husband Scott of CT and George Cooksey of Chambersburg. Along with many loving Aunts, Uncles, and cousins.
A Viewing will be held from 3:00 - 5:00 PM on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Services will be private. Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at :
www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 25, 2019