Gail Sholty
Chambersburg - Gail S. Sholty, 71, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation and Wellness Center. Born February 9, 1949 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Mary (Woodring) Federline. Ms. Sholty worked as a manager at Kmart in Chambersburg for 24 years and then as a cook at the Falling Spring Nursing Home. She enjoyed playing bingo.
She is survived by her son, Tom Bigler, of St. Thomas, PA; and brother, Barney "Chuck" Federline (Mary); and nieces Kayla Gephart and Lindsey Winfrey.
A Memorial gathering will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the St. Thomas Volunteer Fire Department Hall, 34 School House Rd., St. Thomas, PA 17252. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to defray the cost of funeral expenses. Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories Page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com