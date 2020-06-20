Galen Leroy Hockenberry
Shippensburg, PA - Galen Leroy Hockenberry, 72, of Shippensburg, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at his home. Born Sunday, September 21, 1947 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Harry C. and Nellie C. Strayer Hockenberry.
Galen was a 1966 graduate of the Shippensburg High School. He was a United States Army Veteran serving in the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Mt. Rock Brethren in Christ Church, Shippensburg. He started his working career as a young boy, picking fruits and vegetables. Then, from ages 12 to 18, he worked on the farm for John Wadel. He then went on to work at the former Richard's Textile, the former Domestic Pump, and the Letterkenny Army Depot. Galen later retired from Shipco Pumps. After retiring he kept busy by working at New View Landscaping, and had currently worked at Fisher's Auto Parts where he received their first Driver of the Year award. Galen also volunteered at King's Kettle, Shippensburg. He loved and cherished his family and his Lord, he loved kids and they loved him. Galen loved the outdoors, watching animals and birds, and cutting his lawn. Many will remember him by his singing, humming, and crazy dancing.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, F. Virginia (Line) Hockenberry; two daughters, Virginia L. (Steve) Coover and Christianna G. (Brian) Alleman; two grandchildren, Jared M. (Courtney) Coover and Alexis N. Coover; two great grandchildren, Kellan and Asher, all of Shippensburg; four sisters, Hazel Garman, Esther Failor, Jeanette Adams, all of Carlisle, and Linda Varner, of Shippensburg; three brothers, Garry (Pat) Hockenberry, of Amberson, Donald Hockenberry and Freddie (Brenda) Hockenberry, all of Shippensburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Helen A. Heckman and Vonnie Hockenberry, and one brother, William Hockenberry. Funeral services and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Rock Brethren in Christ Church, 22 Mt Rock Road, Shippensburg, PA 17257.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com
Shippensburg, PA - Galen Leroy Hockenberry, 72, of Shippensburg, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at his home. Born Sunday, September 21, 1947 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Harry C. and Nellie C. Strayer Hockenberry.
Galen was a 1966 graduate of the Shippensburg High School. He was a United States Army Veteran serving in the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Mt. Rock Brethren in Christ Church, Shippensburg. He started his working career as a young boy, picking fruits and vegetables. Then, from ages 12 to 18, he worked on the farm for John Wadel. He then went on to work at the former Richard's Textile, the former Domestic Pump, and the Letterkenny Army Depot. Galen later retired from Shipco Pumps. After retiring he kept busy by working at New View Landscaping, and had currently worked at Fisher's Auto Parts where he received their first Driver of the Year award. Galen also volunteered at King's Kettle, Shippensburg. He loved and cherished his family and his Lord, he loved kids and they loved him. Galen loved the outdoors, watching animals and birds, and cutting his lawn. Many will remember him by his singing, humming, and crazy dancing.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, F. Virginia (Line) Hockenberry; two daughters, Virginia L. (Steve) Coover and Christianna G. (Brian) Alleman; two grandchildren, Jared M. (Courtney) Coover and Alexis N. Coover; two great grandchildren, Kellan and Asher, all of Shippensburg; four sisters, Hazel Garman, Esther Failor, Jeanette Adams, all of Carlisle, and Linda Varner, of Shippensburg; three brothers, Garry (Pat) Hockenberry, of Amberson, Donald Hockenberry and Freddie (Brenda) Hockenberry, all of Shippensburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Helen A. Heckman and Vonnie Hockenberry, and one brother, William Hockenberry. Funeral services and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Rock Brethren in Christ Church, 22 Mt Rock Road, Shippensburg, PA 17257.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.