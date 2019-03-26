|
Gary C. Morgan
Orbisonia - Gary Clarence Morgan, 68, Blacklog Valley Road, Orbisonia, PA died Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital, Camp Hill, PA.
Born August 19, 1950 at Huntingdon, PA, he was the son of the late Clarence W. and Catherine L. (Krugh) Morgan.
He was married to Eileen Frye on June 18, 1971. Mrs. Morgan survives at home.
Mr. Morgan is survived by three daughters: Erika Howard and husband Seth, Annapolis, MD; Anna Williams and husband Jonathan, Harrisonburg, VA; and Kelly Gibbons and husband Shawn, Shade Gap, PA. A son Gary C. Morgan Jr. preceded in death on November 20, 2012.
There are 9 grandchildren: Alexis Morgan, Bryce Morgan, Taylor Howard, Connor Williams, Madelyn Williams, Chase Gibbons, Jocelyn Morgan, Mason Morgan, and Jaxson Morgan.
A sister Linda Park survives of Chambersburg, PA. A sister Beverly Cheslock is deceased.
He was a member of the Rockhill Church of the Brethren.
Mr. Morgan started logging with his father when he was 11 years old and continued as a self employed logger until his death. Also he was a lifelong farmer.
He was a member of the Sustainable Forestry Initiative Program.
Mr. Morgan gave a full life to his family. He worked hard and enjoyed spending his time with his family, working in the woods, and with his cattle.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the
Martin R. Brown Funeral Home, 565 Ridgley Street, Orbisonia, PA with Pastor Traci Rabenstein and Mr. Darryl Hunsinger officiating. Interment will be at Shope Cemetery, Blacklog Valley Road, Orbisonia. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6--8:00 PM on Wednesday and one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rockhill Elementary School Playground Renovation Project, Rockhill Elementary School, P. O. Box 184, Rockhill Furnace, PA 17249, ATTN: Rockhill PTO.
A luncheon will be provided at the Rockhill Church of the Brethren following the funeral service on Thursday.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 26, 2019