Gary Eugene "Bish" Lininger
Chambersburg - Gary Eugene "Bish" Lininger, 74, of Chambersburg, passed away after a long battle with Wegener's Disease on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Menno Haven. Born November 28, 1944 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late John Trego and Helen Shadle Lininger.
Gary was a 1964 graduate of CASHS. He was employed at the Chambersburg Engineering Company as a piston ring maker for 30 years until his retirement. He was a member of the VFW Post 1599, Marine Corps League, and the American Legion Post 46, all in Chambersburg. He was also a life member of the Moose Lodge 842 where he served as Governor and was a Pilgrim of the Moose. He loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed dirt track sprint car racing, classic western movies and traveling to the beach.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Connie Elizabeth Dehart Lininger, whom he married on March 5, 1966; two children, Michele Elizabeth Miller and husband Nicklas of Chambersburg, and Jason Eugene Lininger of Chambersburg; and two grandchildren, Chelsea and Colby Miller.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in the chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 3:00 PM on Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on May 19, 2019