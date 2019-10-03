|
Gary J. Cooper
Chambersburg - Gary J. Cooper, 75, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle, Harrisburg, PA. Born June 8, 1944 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Orville Guy and Kathleen Evelyn Snively Cooper. Gary was a 1962 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School and attended Hagerstown Junior College. He retired from Letterkenny Army Depot in 1995. Gary was a member of Scotland United Methodist Church where he served as a Trustee, Head Usher, and volunteered with the Family In Need Fund. He was also a member of George Washington Lodge #143 F&AM in Chambersburg. A dedicated and loving grandfather, affectionately known as "Pappy", he will be remembered as a caring, dependable, faithful, and loyal man who's greatest joy in life was taking care of his grandchildren. Gary enjoyed doing projects around the house and loved dancing, watching the news and weather, and spending time with loved ones.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Hostetter Cooper, whom he married June 8, 1971; two daughters, Tawnya L. Cooper Schreiber and husband Hans of Dillsburg, and Tammie L. Cooper Miller and husband Anthony of Chambersburg; five grandchildren, Amanda Schreiber Witman and husband Tyler, Olivia Schreiber Potter and husband Sam, Ryan Schreiber and wife Courtney, Tristan Black, and Elijah Black; two great-grandchildren, Evelyn Witman (age 3) and Cooper Witman (age 7 months); and two brothers, Orville G. Cooper, Jr. and wife Marie and Robert E. Cooper.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 PM Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Members of George Washington Lodge #143 F&AM will then conduct a Masonic service at 3:00 PM which will be immediately followed by a memorial service to celebrate Gary's life officiated by Rev. Mike Baumgardner.
Memorial contributions may be made to Scotland United Methodist Church, PO Box 511, Scotland, PA 17254
Published in Public Opinion on Oct. 3, 2019