|
|
Gary L. Baughman
Chambersburg - Gary Lee Baughman, 76 of Chambersburg, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born September 12, 1943 in Chambersburg the son of the late Rush and Ida Reed Baughman. He attended Chambersburg High School, First United Methodist Church and was a member of Moose Lodge #842 and the Amvets Post #224. Gary's first job was when he was 13 years old, at Hoover's Turkey Farm, then Gettysburg Shoe Factory, followed by many years at D. Rose Industries, Home Fabrication, where he was an electrician. Later he became the owner of B&S Auto and Eastpoint Auto Sales, retiring in 2015. His hobbies included not only his love for cars, but fishing, hunting, traveling to Dover Delaware where he enjoyed NASCAR racing and going to the casino. In his early years he enjoyed camping, building campers, redoing them and spending time in Chincoteague flounder fishing. He is survived by his wife Barbara (Glunt) Baughman who he married 57 years ago on December 10, 1960; daughter, Melissa (Brian) Richardson; two granddaughters: Emily and Elania Richardson and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his son, Gary Junior and five siblings. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Sellers Funeral Home with the Rev. Dianne Salter officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to: The Alzheimer Foundation , https://alzfdn.org or American Parkinson's Disease Association, https://www.apdaparkinson.org
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019