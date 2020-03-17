|
|
Gary L. Briggs
Harrisburg - Gary L. Briggs, 69, a guest at the Spring Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Harrisburg, and formerly of Chambersburg, passed away Saturday afternoon, March 14, 2020 at the nursing home. Born September 29, 1950 in Burnt Cabins, he was a son of the late Robert E. and Verna G. Locke Briggs. Gary was a 1971 graduate of the Southern Huntingdon High School and was employed early in his life detailing automobiles at Forrester's in Chambersburg. He was then employed for 16 years at Letterkenny Army Depot. Gary enjoyed watching the sunrise, bowling, and music, especially the Doobie Brothers; he was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers; and always got a laugh out of sneaking up on his nieces and nephews and doing "the crab". He had attended the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Chambersburg.
He is survived by his sisters, Patricia Knepper (James) of Chambersburg and Betty F. Briggs-Blough of Quincy; numerous nieces and nephews; his special aunt and uncle, Joann and Don; and his guardian angel, Jodi, who helped care for him for the past 19 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, William and Jerry; an infant brother; and an infant sister.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, March 19, 2020 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. Murray Stevens will officiate. Interment will follow at Parklawns Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:00 - 11:00 AM on Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 1513 Cedar Cliff Dr #100, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020