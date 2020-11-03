Gary L. Osler
Chambersburg, PA - Mr. Gary Lee Osler, 74, of Paramount Nursing and Rehab, Fayetteville, PA passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in the nursing home. Born October 23, 1946 in Chambersburg, PA he was the son of the late Charles and Betty (Shaffer) Osler. He was raised by his grandparents the late Max and Hazel Shaffer.
He was the owner of Universal Secure Lift, Chambersburg. Prior to Universal Secure Lift, he worked as a contractor for many years, helping build most of the housing along Wayne Avenue and the former K-Mart building in Chambersburg. Mr. Osler was a member of Grace Brethren Church and the Chambersburg Moose Lodge #842. He enjoyed fishing and car restorations, especially Corvettes. He will be remembered as a hard worker, generous man and good friend to many.
Mr. Osler is survived by three children, Lynnette "Lynn" Osler of Fayetteville, PA, Gary Osler, Jr. and his wife Lara, and Christi Osler both of Chambersburg; six grandchildren, Jamie Shoenberger, Ashley Kline and her husband Davonte, Heather Shoenberger, Raysean Toney, Kobe Toney and Ellie Osler; four great-grandsons; and a brother Charles "Chuck" Osler.
A memorial service will be held, 11:00 A.M., Thursday, November 5, 2020 in the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202 with Rev. John B. Bayer, Jr. officiating.
There will be no public viewing however the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Thursday morning in the funeral home. CDC social distancing and mask requirements will be in place.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Gary's honor to the Grace Project at Grace Brethren Church, Attn: Grace Project, 315 S. Edwards Ave., Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Online condolences may be expressed at geiselfuneralhome.com
.