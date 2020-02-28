|
|
Gaylord "Pete" Peters
Chambersburg - Gaylord Lee Harmon "Pete" Peters, 91, of Chambersburg, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Providence Place. Born November 8, 1928 in Oak Harbor, Ohio, he was the son of the late Harmon and Viola (Meinke) Peters.
Pete graduated from Oak Harbor High School in 1946 and immediately began work at Erie Army Depot (EAD). He entered the U.S. Air Force in 1948 and was honorably discharged in 1952 with the rank of Staff Sergeant. He then returned to EAD as a civilian federal worker.
He married Beverly Easton in Port Clinton, Ohio on July 2, 1955 and they spent their first ten years of marriage in Oak Harbor. When EAD closed in 1965, Pete transferred to Letterkenny Army Depot where he served as supervisor, manager, and Division Chief until his retirement in 1983.
Pete was an active member of St. John's U.C.C. for more than 50 years, where he was a choir member, on consistory, trustee, Church School participant, and head of the kitchen crew. He served on the boards of Hoffman Homes from 1984 to 1990 and Homewood Homes from 1981-1993.
He was on the board of directors of Letterkenny (Patriot) Credit Union from 1973 to 1989. He was also a member of the Chambersburg Noon Lions Club since 1984 and an active leader in Chambersburg Community Centers Inc.
His Masonic associations were: George Washington Lodge #143, Zembo Temple Scottish Rite, Franklin County Shrine Club, Jesters Harrisburg Court #116. He was also a chairperson for the Shrine's Budweiser Golf Tournament at Penn National for many years. Pete was a member of the Post #1599 and served the Martinsburg VA Center with the Cootie Group.
Pete was very active in the local NARFE Chapter #1063 serving as local president from 1992 to 1998, and Federation (state) President from 2002-2006.
Surviving is his devoted wife, Beverly Easton Peters; children, Dr. Gregg Peters (Marsha) of York, Anita Gay Walker (Robert) of Chambersburg; grandchildren Matthew and Michael Walker (Ashley), and Allison Peters. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two older brothers, Olan and Walden, and two grandsons, Brooks and Blair.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. John's United Church of Christ, 1811 Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg, where Rev. Caroline E. Saxton will officiate. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's UCC at the above address or to , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Chambersburg. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020