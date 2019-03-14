|
|
Gene A. Gellman
Fayetteville, PA - GENE A. GELLMAN
(January 19, 1947 - March 10, 2019)
FAYETTEVILLE, PA and THE VILLAGES, FL -- Gene Gellman passed away peacefully at his Fayetteville home on Sunday, March 10 at the age of 72. Born in Richmond Borough, New York, NY, he was the son of the late Irving and Vesta C. (Rauber) Gellman.
Gene is survived by his wife of nearly 52 years, Geneva (McCann); his son Jim of North Bend, WA; his daughter Ginger and her husband Rob Bliss and three step-grandchildren, all of Vermont. He also leaves his treasured Maine family of in-laws: Sally and Wayne Nickerson, Blandine and Fred Crosby, and Etta Penney, all of Passadumkeag; Margaret and Russ Roy of Hampden; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his father- and mother-in-law Harry and Virginia (Brown) McCann; sister-in-law Betty Clements; brothers-in-law Howard Clements, Tom Ware Sr., and Ron Morrell; and nephew Tommy Ware.
His business career included positions at Sears Roebuck, IBM, and Viner Shoe Company. At the time of his retirement in 2007, he was Vice President of Administrative Services at Degussa (CYRO Industries) in Rockaway, NJ. To his business associates he was known as a principled man who knew how to get things done.
His avocations included reading, boating, waterskiing, and woodworking. He forged many valued friendships through the sport of golf. Throughout his illness, his friends knew him as a man of inspiring strength and courage.
And we, his family, will forever cherish him as a talented man of wisdom, integrity, compassion, and humor. We are blessed and honored to have shared in the personal life of this remarkable man.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 6 at 2pm at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, 333 Falling Spring Rd, Chambersburg, PA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 1pm. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to the Prostate Cancer Foundation (pcf.org), or a gift to a family in need.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 14, 2019