Genevieve Ambrose, 97, passed away peacefully on 01/22/2020 in San Antonio, Texas at her grandson's home surrounded by loving family members. Genevieve was born in Clarke County, Virginia on 9/26/1922. She was the daughter of Sadie Elizabeth Owens Knight and Taylor S. Knight. She graduated from Berryville High School and Winchester Va. Business College. She worked at O'Sullivan's Rubber Co. in Winchester. She married Paul L. Ambrose, a watchmaker/jeweler from Martinsburg, West Va. on 11/11/1944. They moved to Chambersburg in 1946 and subsequently opened Ambrose Jewelers on Lincoln Way West in downtown Chambersburg which was open for over 30 years. After Genevieve's husband died in 1968, she continued to run the jewelry store alone for over 10 years. She was awarded the American Business Woman of the year award during this timeframe and was honored at their annual awards event in Atlanta, Georgia. Genevieve and her husband Paul joined the Central Presbyterian Church on the square in August of 1949 where she remained a member for over 70 years. She is survived by grandson, Shawn Sanderson and wife Valerie Sanderson of San Antonio, Texas, granddaughter, Ashley Sanderson of Albuquerque, New Mexico, son-in-law Gary Sanderson and wife Shanna Sanderson of Lindale, Texas and great-grandson, Ashton Sanderson of Dallas, Texas. She was preceded in death by husband, Paul Ambrose of Chambersburg and daughter, Linda Ambrose Sanderson, of Plano,Texas. She is also preceded in death by 5 sisters, Evelyn Bromley, Kathleen Wisecarver, Virginia Carlisle, Elizabeth (Libby) Mckee, and Winifred (Winnie) Dorsey all of the Winchester, Va. area. She is also preceded in death by 2 brothers, Clarence Knight and Richard Knight, also of the Winchester, Va. area. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Dolores Knight and by a large and loving family who live in the Winchester and Washington DC area.
Genevieve was also very fortunate to have a great group of friends and neighbors in Chambersburg whose love and daily support allowed her to remain in her home until very recently when illness struck. Genevieve had no relatives in the Chambersburg area and mentioned on every phone call with family how fortunate she was to have such a great group of friends.
A Memorial service will be held at the Central Presbyterian Church on the Square in Downtown Chambersburg on Sunday, February 16th at 3PM.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020