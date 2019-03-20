Genevieve Boozer



Chambersburg - Wanda Genevieve (Ely) Boozer, 86 of Chambersburg, passed away on March 15th at Penn Hall, surrounded by her family. She was born September 16, 1932 in Kirby, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Clarence M. and Pleasant R. Ely.



Gennie was a devoted member of the Central Presbyterian Church, where she was active in the Women's Circles, Stephen Ministry, and in preparing the annual Lily Cross, the Pork and Sauerkraut Suppers, and many other ministries involving her love of food, children, and flowers. Genevieve graduated from Romney High School where she played the clarinet in the band, and later attended West Virginia University majoring in Home Economics. She worked as a dormitory supervisor at Penn State Main Campus where she met her future husband David. After moving to Scotland, PA in the mid 1950's, and focusing on raising her children, she returned again to her other interests by baking many homemade pies for the Travel Room Restaurant at the Chambersburg Travel Lodge. And she devoted more than 20 years to working with the Pennsylvania Association of the Blind doing Kindergarten Vision Screening, ensuring that children began their schooling with any needed vision assistance. An active member of the Chambersburg Garden Club and Chambersburg Community Concerts, Genevieve also enjoyed gardening and sewing, and chatting with her many friends in the community and her church. Surviving are: her children: John S. Boozer (Meagan), Chambersburg; Jennifer Carl (Rob), Dallas, Texas; Sallie VanScyoc (Steve), Chambersburg; and Michael Boozer, New Haven, Connecticut; her grandchildren: Katy Dortenzo (Josh), Chambersburg; Jason Carl (Nicole), Philadelphia; Molly Daynard (Randy), Chambersburg; Jenna Jabara (Rami), Dallas, Texas; Douglas Boozer (Natalie), Chambersburg; Jillian Carl (Lee Adams), Dallas, Texas; Jordan Carl, Dallas, Texas; and her great grandchildren: Riley, Luke and Mia Dortenzo; Taylor, Brady and Peyton Daynard; Maxwell and Evelyn Carl; Emelia and James Boozer; and Genevieve Jabara. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Wanda Ely, Charlyn Ely, and Doris Ely and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Boozer (2006); brothers: Clarence Jr., Vernon, Joseph, and Richard Ely, sisters, Maxine Brelsford and Louise Jones and a great granddaughter, Cicely Grace Dortenzo. A service will be held on Monday, March 25th at 4:00 p.m. in the Penn Hall Chapel led by Chaplain Brenda Doyle. The family will visit with guests one hour before the service. Interment will take place at Hott's Chapel Cemetery, Kirby, West Virginia on Tuesday, March 26th at 11:00 a.m. led by Rev. Dr. Meagan Boozer. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Penn Hall Benevolent Fund, 1425 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg PA 17201 or Sweet Grace Ministries, 77 Horst Ave., Chambersburg PA 17201. Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 20, 2019