Genevieve M. McNew
Chambersburg - Genevieve M. McNew, 90, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Tuesday morning, September 3, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born August 25, 1929 in Greencastle, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Estella Angle Faust. Mrs. McNew was a 1947 graduate of the Greencastle-Antrim High School and was employed at Letterkenny Army Depot, retiring after 30 years of service. She was a member of LifePoint Church; the National Association of Retired Federal Employees #1063; and Order of Eastern Star. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Hawaii; boating; and water skiing. Her husband, Robert L. McNew, whom she married February 12, 1949, preceded her in death on March 2, 2009.
She is survived by two daughters, Cindy K. Myers (Nelson) of Chambersburg and Pam M. Foster (John) of Carlisle; four grandchildren, Genae Mowery (Chris), Brett Myers (Labrina), Jason Foster (Lauren), and Bryant Foster (Jamie); three great-grandchildren, Starlin, Kye, and Simon; a brother, Dean Faust (Peggy) of Chambersburg; and a sister-in-law, Dot McNew of Chambersburg. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Vera Angle and Miriam Keckler; and three brothers, Kenneth, Robert, and Chester "Carl" Faust.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, September 9, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Pastor Randy Rhodes will officiate. Interment will follow at Lincoln Cemetery. The family will receive friends from Noon - 1:00 PM Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to The , Franklin/Fulton Division, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603 or LifePoint Church, 339 Lincoln Way West, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 5, 2019