George Brant
Chambersburg - George Wayne Brant, 93, of Chambersburg, PA passed away September 15, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on October 9, 1926 in Laidig, PA to Dallas and Sarah (Laidig) Brant. He was married for 63 years to his best friend Zoe Arlene (Sipes) Brant. He is an Army veteran and served 38 years in the Army Reserves. He worked at Letterkenny Army Depot and retired from Fort Ritchie, MD. He loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed fishing and loved the outdoors.
George is survived by his son Jeffrey W. Brant (wife Judy) and daughter Kathy Leigh Swailes (husband Jim.) He is also survived by 5 grandchildren: Diron, Rebecca, Jenna, Matthew, Katie and 5 great grandsons. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. A sister Beulah Mahon and brother Dean Brant also survive him. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by brother Robert and sister Vera.
Graveside services will be at Parklawn Memorial Gardens on Monday the 21st at 11 AM with Pastor Candace Arnold officiating. Online condolences may be made at KelsoCorneliusFH.com