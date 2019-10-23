|
George Daniel "Danny Boy" Long Barbour, Jr.
Chambersburg - George Daniel "Danny Boy" Long Barbour, Jr., 65, of Chambersburg, passed away Oct. 17, 2019, at Laurel Lakes Nursing Home. Born Oct. 20, 1953, in Chambersburg, he was a son of Ann M. Barbour and the late George Daniel Long.
Danny was a man who loved the wilderness. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping. He was a gifted artist who loved to draw, paint, but also loved shooting pool. He worked as a professional painter for 40yrs and was always ready andy willing to help anybody with anything. He was a "Jack of All Trades" and a Master of None. He was a brilliant man and an avid reader who loved making people laugh.
Danny is survived by his son, Aaron D. Miley; grandson, Rayvon L. Miley; mother, Ann M. Barbour; brother, Vanuel "Jazz" Barbour; sister, Shallvenis "Shelly" Barbour; nieces, Lynnie Barbour, Stacy Barbour, and Latika Barbour; and numerous aunts and cousins.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his beloved son, Rudy Jihen Barbour.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Scotland Community Center in Scotland, PA at 2PM on Saturday Oct 26, 2019.
Memorial contributions can be made during the Celebration of Life.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019