George Donald Fetterhoff
St. Augustine, FL - George Donald Fetterhoff, formerly of Chambersburg, PA, died at 4:05 am on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Community Hospice of Florida in St. Augustine. He was born on August 8, 1929 and was a long-time resident of Chambersburg, PA. Don, as he preferred, attended Chambersburg Business College and studied accounting. He also served in Germany during the Korean War in the 728th division. Additionally, he was an accountant for Northern Homes, and later sold houses for them. In the 1980's Don founded his own company, GF Homes, and successfully supplied houses in the DC area for several subdivisions.
Additionally, Don was an avid boater, and he and his family spent a lot of time on the Chesapeake Bay. He also loved flying airplanes.
For the past seven years, he and his wife, Anna Belle (Armstrong) Fetterhoff, resided in St. Augustine, Florida. He is survived by his daughter Trudy (Fetterhoff) Secrest, his son-in-law, Curtis Secrest, and his grandchildren Corey Secrest, Kiley Secrest, and Kelsey Secrest, of Jacksonville, Florida. He is also survived by his sister, Patsy Bivens of Chambersburg, PA.
Published in Public Opinion on July 6, 2019