George E. Danzberger
Chambersburg - George E. (Danny) Danzberger, age 65, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Saturday evening, September 12, 2020 at home with his family by his side. Danny was born on November 5, 1954 in Chambersburg, PA, the son of the late George E. Danzberger and Betty M. Miller Danzberger of Chambersburg, PA. He attended the Chambersburg Area Schools and graduated with the CASHS Class of 1972. Danny was employed at Letterkenny Army Depot until he retired in 1999. He later worked at Jerr-Dan Corp, Nellie Fox Bowl, and Rush Truck Center. He was currently employed at Truck Enterprises of Hagerstown, PA. A lifelong bowler, Danny started competing in fourth leagues at the age of 5, and bowled in many different leagues in the trig-state area over the years. At the age of 17, he rolled a 713 series in 1972, at the time being the youngest in Franklin County to do so. He was a long time member of the Inter-City League at Nellie Fox Bowl. Not wanting tone known was as a "Homer", he traveled to many local and PA State tournaments. Danny also competed in 40 American Bowling Congress and United States Bowling Congress National Tournaments in various cities across the United States. Although an admitted "hacker", he also enjoyed the game of golf. He was also an avid model railroad collector and enjoyed re-detailing brass locomotives to match the prototypes that ran on the Cumberland Valley Railroad through Chambersburg. Danny is survived by his mother, Betty M. Danzberger of Chambersburg, PA, and his longtime companion, Karen Carmack, of Chambersburg, PA. He is also survived by his two cats, Bubba and Princess. Danny was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Chambersburg, PA. Danny was preceded in death by his father, George E. Danzberger. There will be a graveside service held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Norland Cemetery in Chambersburg, PA. The family has entrusted Danny's care to Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home in McConnellsburg, PA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelso-corneliusfuneralhome.com
.