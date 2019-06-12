|
George E. McLaughlin
Fayetteville - George E. McLaughlin, 93, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away Monday morning, June 10, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born February 8, 1926 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Milton B. and Mary Elizabeth Armstrong McLaughlin. George was a graduate of the former Chambersburg High School and served in the US Navy during WWII. A meat cutter by trade, he was last employed at Sunnyway Foods, retiring in 1989. He was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church and the Chambersburg Mall Walkers. He was an avid woodworker and enjoyed spending time during the summer months with his wife at the Potomac River. His wife of 68 years, Nancy Jane Fickes McLaughlin, preceded him in death on September 6, 2015.
George is survived by his son, Larry E. McLaughlin and wife Sue of Fayetteville, his daughter Dixie Jane Burkett and husband Gary of Chambersburg; two granddaughters, Lori Edmunds and husband Jeff and Renee Ambrose and husband Mike; three great-grandchildren, Dylan Murray, Shane Ambrose, and David Edmunds; his brother Ray McLaughlin and wife Shelby of Chambersburg; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by four brothers, John, Robert, Roy, and Walter McLaughlin; and four sisters, Vivian McLaughlin, Bernice McCleary, Phyllis Hewitt, and Dolores Fisher.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, June 17, 2019 at Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. Suzanne Elliott will officiate. Military honors will be presented by members of the Charles Nitterhouse Post 1599 VFW Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church, 150 Norlo Drive, Fayetteville, PA 17222.
Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.
Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on June 12, 2019