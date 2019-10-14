Services
Chambersburg - George E. "Duke" Rines, 89 of Chambersburg passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation and Wellness Center. He was born October 30, 1929 in Waynesboro, the son of the late George Martin and Ethel (Rosenberger) Rines. A 1947 graduate of CHS, Duke was a life member of King St., Church for over 50 years and worked at the chambersburg post office for 31 years. He was a sports fan, especially football and basketball. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Gail Lehman Rines, whom he married on September 17, 1955; a son Michael E. Rines, three grandchildren, Emmy and Jake Rines, William (Amanda) Ott ; two great grandchildren Mary and Anthony Ott. A private graveside service will be held at the convenince of the family. Memorial donations may be made to: King St. U.B. Church, 162 E King St, Chambersburg, PA 17201 or Fayetteville Vol. Fire Co., 101 W Main St, Fayetteville, PA 17222
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
