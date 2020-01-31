|
|
George Humbert
Chambersburg - George W. Humbert, age 88, passed away at Menno Haven on January 30, 2020 with his family by his side. George was the beloved son of John and Virgie (Keefer) Humbert, Big Cove Tannery, PA. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen.
George is survived by his loving wife, Janet (Peterson) Shearer Humbert, whom he married in November of 1987; sisters Mary Jane Lear and Nancy Barber; devoted daughters Cindy and Joyce; four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
George was born and raised on a large farm. He enjoyed fishing and he loved the outdoors. He could always be found fixing equipment or doing yardwork. George served as a medic in Japan at the 382nd General Hospital for the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, and the Korean Service Medal.
Following his discharge from the U.S. Army, George returned to help his parents on the farm, and was also employed at Letterkenny Army Depot until his retirement in 1989, when he was recognized for 37 years of federal service. After retirement from Letterkenny, George enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, collecting coins, antique toys, precision die cast tractors, and other interesting things. He also found great pleasure in helping his friends, neighbors and family with their home projects. He was the epitome of a great man.
Private graveside services with military honors will be held in Fairview Cemetery, Mercersburg, at the family's discretion. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg. Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020