George Hykes
George Hykes

Greencastle - George H. Hykes, age 97, of Chambersburg, PA and formerly of Greencastle, PA died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in the Menno Haven Rehabilitation Center Chambersburg.

Born May 27, 1923 in Antrim Twp., Franklin County, PA, he was the son of the late Preston and Olive Jane (Myers) Hykes. He married his wife Martha M. (Rubeck) Hykes on April 16, 1949 in Carlisle, PA. She died on December 2, 2001.

George was a dairy farmer, retiring in 1972. He then owned and operated for 20 ½ years a mobile feed and grinding service, retiring in 1992.

He was a member of the Antrim Brethren In Christ Church near Chambersburg. He enjoyed traveling with his wife Martha, traveling all the east coast to Florida and also going to Hawaii.

Surviving family are two daughters, Linda J. Zeger and husband Ron of Chambersburg, Joann M. Crawford of Chambersburg; one grandson Kevin Zeger of Chambersburg; one sister, Genevieve Kiser of Providence Place, Chambersburg and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by an infant son William Henry Hykes in 1960 and a son Eugene D. Hykes in 1992.

A private graveside service will be held at the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Greencastle with Pastor Casey Hurst officiating. A viewing will be held for relatives and friends (due to Covid, no immediate family will be present) on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home in Greencastle. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com.






Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.
45 South Carlisle Street
Greencastle, PA 17225
(717) 597-2828
or

