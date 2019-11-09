|
George L. Egan, Jr.
Fayetteville - George L. Egan, 89, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. He was born on October 6, 1930 in Pittsburgh, PA. He was the son of the late George L. And Cecilia O'Neil Egan. He was a member of Corpus Christi Church, the and American Legion in Chambersburg.
A graduate of St. Justin High School and Duquesne University, Pittsburgh, PA, he graduated in 1985 from the National Defense University at Fort McNair, Washington, DC. He completed additional graduate work at Penn State, Columbia, and Michigan State Universities. He served in the US Army in Japan 1952-1954 during the Korean Conflict.
In 1957 he went to work for the General Accounting Office in Pittsburgh and later in Washington, DC. His last assignment was as U.S. Representative to NATO in Brussels, Belgium. The last year he served as Chairman of the International Board of Auditors. He retired in 1989. After retirement he was on the faculty of the Department of Agriculture Graduate School from 1990-2000.
George and Patricia spent 20 years raising their four children in Silver Spring, Maryland. While there George was an active volunteer and coach for both their Calverton community and St. John the Baptist CYO sports programs.
The Egans moved to Fayetteville in 1998 where he enjoyed bowling, golf, playing cards and sports trivia. Most of all he enjoyed time spent with family and friends. George was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, and a University of Maryland football season ticket holder.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Patricia Welsh Egan whom he married June 6, 1959: Four Children, Kathleen A (Mrs. Thomas) Lentz of Baltimore MD; Thomas G. (husband of Patricia) Egan of Bel Air, MD; Maureen C. (Mrs Thomas) Aversa of Manchester MD; Timothy P. (husband of Luisa) Egan of Silver Spring, MD; Grandchildren Katelyn Lentz, Megan Lentz, Quinn Egan, Brendan Egan, Sierra Egan, Maggie Egan, Sean Aversa, Molly Egan, Christine Egan, Michael Aversa, Maeve Aversa; and two brothers Jack Egan of Montauk, NY, and Dennis O.(husband of Peg) Egan of Marco Island, FL. He was predeceased by his older brother Richard Egan of Pittsburgh.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 320 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg, PA, where Rev. Fr. Richard Lyons will celebrate. Interment with military honors conducted by members of the Charles Nitterhouse Post 1599 Honor Guard will be at Norland Cemetery following the service. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 11, 2019, from 6 - 8 PM in the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA 17202. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 417 Phoenix Dr. Chambersburg, PA.
