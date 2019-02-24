Services
William F. Sellers Funeral Home
297 Philadelphia Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 263-3414
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
the Chapel at the First Lutheran Church
George Leeper


George Leeper Obituary
George Leeper

Chambersburg - George Samuel Leeper, 92, of Chambersburg passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. He was born August 15, 1926 in Chambersburg, the son of the late Russel W. and Margaret (John)Leeper. He was a member of First Lutheran Church and a life member of the Burt J. Asper American Legion Post #46. George served his country during WWII and later worked as a Pressman, first at Craftpress and later at L.E.A.D. In his younger years, he was a volunteer fireman with Franklin Fire Co. Collecting trains was something that he enjoyed. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Helen (Danzberger) Leeper and daughter, Georgeann Overcash (Willy). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, William Quivers. A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, in the Chapel at the First Lutheran Church with the Rev. Jane Nicholson officiating. Memorial donations may be made to First Lutheran Church, 43 W. Washington St, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 24, 2019
Download Now