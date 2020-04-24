Services
George Lemley


1934 - 2020
George Lemley Obituary
George Lemley

Chambersburg - George Frederick Lemley, 85, of Chambersburg passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on December 5, 1934 in Lambertville, New Jersey, the son of the late George Frederick Sr and Jane (Vorage) Lemley. He attended church at the Salvation Army. He worked for the NJ Dept of Corrections in Camdon, served in the US Army and was a professional Boxer in Philadelphia. In his early years, he painted skyscrapers in NYC and for the majority of his work life, he had a painting business, retiring in 1999. George enjoyed riding bikes, especially long distance, walking, feeding the birds and going to McDonald's. When he had to be inside, he enjoyed watching the old "shoot and duke" westerns. He loved children and ice cream and he recalling taking his daughters to different places when they were young. Survivng are his daughters: Jamie Hezick of Scranton, PA, Mary Lemley of Elephant, PA, Theresa Milewski of Scranton, PA, Kelly Fry of Lambert, NJ; his friend and companion, Shirley Fritz of Chambersburg, PA; ten grandchildren, who fondly called him "Papa" and six great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Barbara Lemley, formerly of Scranton, PA. Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231 or American diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Online Condolences may be expressed at sellersfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 24, 2020
