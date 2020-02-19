|
George M. Vickers
Chambersburg - George McCormick "Mac" Vickers, 92, of Menno Haven Brookview, Chambersburg, PA, formerly of Katonah, NY, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Born on August 26, 1927 in Hudson, NY, he was a son of the late John Hamilton Vickers and Laura Jean Swift Vickers, and brother of the late John Hamilton Vickers, Jr.
His wife, Virginia "Ginny" Hurrell Vickers, whom he married on October 4, 1958, preceded him in death on January 27, 2018. He is survived by his daughter, Dr. Jean V. Lessard (Randy) of Chambersburg, PA, son, Dr. George H. Vickers (Nancy) of Aurora, IL, and five grandchildren, Jonathan Vickers, Paul Lessard, Jennifer Vickers, Allison Vickers, and Emily Vickers.
Mac enlisted in the US Navy shortly before the end of WWII. He went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY and a Master's Degree from Drexel University in Philadelphia, PA, both in electrical engineering. He began his career in electrical engineering and sales of high power equipment at Westinghouse. He went on to work at the former ASEA, which became ABB, and later retired from Magnetek in 1994.
Mac and Ginny were long-time, active members of The Presbyterian Church of Mt. Kisco, NY and its Congregational Choir. They were avid golfers and former members at the Mt. Kisco Country Club. Mac was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He had been active with Katonah Little League baseball, serving as a coach and as its Commissioner. He had also been an adult leader for the Boy Scouts of America with Katonah Pack 1 and Troop 1, as well as in various capacities with the Muscoot District and Westchester-Putnam Council. He was very active in Rotary International, having been the Armonk Club President and a Paul Harris Fellow.
An interment will be held in the Columbarium at The Presbyterian Church of Mt. Kisco, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mac's memory may be made to the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International at www.rotary.org/en/donate.
