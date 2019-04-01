|
|
George Michael "Mike" Staples
Chambersburg, PA - George Michael "Mike" Staples, age 76, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, MD. Born August 12, 1942, he was the son of the late George L. and Jimmie Oma Ivy Staples.
After graduation, Mike served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict, from 1965 - 1970, he continued his service in the Army National Guard, where he would later, retire and working for the federal government, retiring in 1997. Mike was a member of the Moose Lodge, Amvets, American Legion, VFW Post 1599, Elks Club, Marine Corps League, all in Chambersburg. In his earlier years, he enjoyed playing horseshoes, dancing, and playing darts.
Surviving is his wife of 48 years, Frances L. "Bonnie" Bonner Staples; a daughter, Betty Truett of Chambersburg, PA; two grandsons, Clint Seibert of Chambersburg and Travis Truett of Chambersburg, PA; a great-grandson, Hayden Glass; and a sister, Doris V. Lee of Louisiana. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings, Sammie Staple, Bobby P. Pugh, and Peggy Staples.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 10 AM in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA, where Pastor Murray B. Stevens will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Military honors will be rendered by members of the Charles Nitterhouse VFW Post 1599 Honor Guard following the service. Online condolences may be expressed on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 1, 2019