George W. Christman Jr
Chambersburg - George W. Christman Jr., 81, of Chambersburg, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019, at Chambersburg Hospital.
Born April 24, 1938, in Chambersburg; he was the son of the late George W. Sr. and Mildred S. (Helman) Christman; and was preceded in death by his wife, Faye A. (Clever) Christman.
Surviving are his daughter, Trudy (Delbert) Kennedy; four sons, Kirk (Sheryl), Randall (Robin), Michael (Sharon) and Kevin (LeAnn) Christman; sisters, Hazel M. Zullinger of Chambersburg and Shirley A. Bitner of Greencastle; brother, Nelson D. Christman of Chambersburg; along with 18 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
George was preceded in death by his grandson, Aaron Carter; his sisters, Florence E. Purnell and infant sister Isabel G. Christman; and his brothers, Charles E. Christman and Richard E. Christman.
George was involved in farming all of his life and worked as a DHIA supervisor for 33 years. He also worked as the CAMS Cafeteria truck driver for 11 years and was a New Franklin Fire Co. Foundation member. George was a District President for the PA Dairy Herd, supervisor conference where he served for 2 terms; and was also awarded the Efficient Production Award from the National Dairy Products Corporation in 1965.
When George wasn't farming, he enjoyed hunting, square dancing, bowling, eating ice cream of all flavors and listening to classic country music.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Parklawns Memorial Gardens Chapel; 3218 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg. A visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the time of the services. Burial will be in Parklawns Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Franklin County Fair Commission; PO Box 241, Chambersburg, PA 17201 or Franklin County 4-H; 181 Franklin Farm Lane, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Published in Public Opinion on Oct. 8, 2019