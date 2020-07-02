George W. Taylor



Chambersburg - George W. Taylor, 85, of Chambersburg, PA, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, June 29, 2020 in his home.



Born June 23, 1935, in Clear Ridge, PA, he was the son of the late Wilbert and Luella (Price) Taylor.



George graduated from Fannett-Metal high school where he met the love of his life Rose (Umbrell), getting married shortly after Rose graduated. He worked as a master carpenter most of his life. He loved nature and was an avid hunter. He attended the Chambersburg Gospel Chapel.



He is survived by his wife Rose, with whom he just celebrated sixty-five years of marriage; two sons, Steven Taylor and wife Barbara of Bolivia, North Carolina, Ronald Taylor and wife Terri Sue of Waynesboro; and one daughter, Donna Hock and husband Rankin of Shippensburg; seven grandchildren, Audrey Hamilton and husband Nathan, Matthew Taylor, Sara Taylor, Hilary Enyano and husband Pius, Benjamin Hock, Michael Taylor, Justin Hock; four great-grandchildren, Zachary Hamilton, Hosanna Hamilton, Jubilee Hamilton, Gloria Hamilton; his brothers Harry, Harold, Glen, Paul and Donald Taylor; and his sister Betty Rosenberry.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dean Taylor; and three sisters Orlena Umbrell, Ethel Ile, and Mary Catherine Taylor.



A private funeral service will be held in the chapel at Parklawns Funeral Home, with a burial in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. Marlin "Butch" Neil will officiate.



Flowers may be sent to the chapel at Parklawns. Memorial donations may be made to Chambersburg Gospel Chapel, in care of Steven Stambaugh, 1237 Pleasant View Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17201.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store