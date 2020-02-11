|
Georgia Worden
Shippensburg - Georgia June Worden, age 84, a resident of Elmcroft of Shippensburg, PA and formerly of Greencastle died Monday, February 10, 2020 at Elmcroft.
Born July 6, 1935 in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late George A. and June Elizabeth (Adams) Gravatt. Her husband Edward Leroy Worden preceded her in death.
Georgia worked for the former Washington County Hospital in Hagerstown for over 30 years as a medical clerk. She had also taken over and worked in the former family business, Parkwood Novelty of Zullinger, PA. Georgia was a 1953 graduate of Boonsboro High School. She enjoyed singing and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving family are one sister Sallie C. Garling and husband Ray of Newville, PA; a son-in-law Timothy J. Reed of Chambersburg, ten grandchildren, Clarissa J. Martin, Mark E. Worden, Michelle E. Hopkins, Nicholle A. Krugh, Steven M. Kane II, Kristin J. Kauffman, Deena J. Ramos, Tracy L. Benner, Jeffrey M. Worden II, Roy E. Rowland; twenty-seven great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son Jeffrey M. Worden, three daughters, Eva June Shoop, Robin Adair Reed, Shirley Lee Lushbaugh, one grandson Charles R. Miller and one great-grandson Taylor C. Yost.
Funeral services will be held on Friday February 14 at 10:00 AM at the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home 45 S. Carlisle St. Greencastle with Pastor Eldon Martin officiating. Burial will be in the Cedar Lawn Memorial Park in Hagerstown. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 PM. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020