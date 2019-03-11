|
|
Georgianna Rosenberry
Chambersburg - It breaks our hearts to say our mother, Georgianna (Goodhart) Rosenberry, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Born May 3, 1945 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late Betty V. Holtry Hughes and George C. Goodhart.
Georgianna was a 1964 CASHS graduate. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert Allen Rosenberry, whom preceded her in death on December 16, 1978. Early in her life, Georgianna lived in San Diego, CA with her family where she was employed at an elementary school, served as a Sunday school teacher, sang in the church choir and was a den mother for cub scouts. She and her family later returned to Chambersburg where she was employed at Letterkenny Army Depot for a number of years. She loved her job and had a great deal of respect for veterans. After her retirement from the federal government, she worked as a CNA. Georgianna was a member of Point Loma Coronado Chapter #332 Order of the Eastern Star and was an active member of the organization while living in San Diego. She was a visitor to Martha Custis Chapter No. 342 Order of the Eastern Star and a member of the Order of the Amaranth before the organization closed. She was also affiliated with the International Order of Jobs Daughters Bethel #16 for many years. She attended Grand Point Church before her health declined.
Georgianna enjoyed attending baseball games, traveling, bike riding, cooking, baking, and visiting the beach and Disneyland. A fond memory for her was attending her 50th class reunion and visiting all of her former classmates.
She is survived by two children, Michael Rosenberry (Diane) and Wendy Rosenberry (Ray Hawbaker), both of Chambersburg; two grandsons, Logan and Colby Rosenberry; step-father, Ray Hughes, Sr.; and her brother Ronald Hughes. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ray Hughes, Jr.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Grand Point Church, 2230 Grand Point Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Pastor Don Drury will officiate. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 PM on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA, where the Martha Custis Chapter No. 342 Order of the Eastern Star will conduct a service at 7:30 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to Shriner Hospitals for Children, P.O. Box 1525, Ranson, WV 25438. 844-739-0849. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to all of Georgianna's care takers. Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 11, 2019