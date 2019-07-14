|
|
Georgios Katsafanas
Fayetteville - Georgios T. "George" Katsafanas, 68, of Fayetteville, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at his home after a 17 year battle with cancer. Born December 14, 1950 in Vlahokerasia, Greece, he was the son of the late Theodoros and Vasiliki Dogani Katsafanas.
George was the owner/operator of Kensington Auto Repairs in Kensington, MD until his retirement. He enjoyed working on cars, gardening, baking and working with his hands. He loved making other people happy, loved to laugh and loved helping people in any way that he could.
He is survived by his wife, Theodora "Dora" Hatzidakis Katsafanas; his mother-in-law, Ms. Kiki Hatzidakis; brother-in-law, Konstantinos Hatzidakis; step-daughter, Dimitra Pastrikos and husband Zafirios; two step-grandchildren, Ploumi and Zafirios; sister, Politini Hristakis and husband Hristos; two nieces and their families; two daughters, Vicki and Christina; four grandchildren; close family friends, George and Cassy Krillis, Pete and Becky Krillis, and the Panagos family; and many more close friends.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, July 15, 2019 in St. Mary Orthodox Church, 2063 Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Rev. Fr. Michael Varvarelis will officiate. Interment will follow the service in Lincoln Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday at the church from 12:00 - 2:00 PM. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.
Published in Public Opinion on July 14, 2019