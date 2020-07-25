1/
Gerald A. "Jerry" Groce
Gerald A. "Jerry" Groce, 73, of Newburg, departed this life on the morning of Friday, July 24, 2020, at his home. He was born on August 30, 1946, in Carlisle, the son of the late Levi and Pearl (Diehl) Groce. Jerry married Peggy Y. Bounds on October 19, 1968, in the Otterbein United Methodist Church. Jerry was a graduate of Shippensburg Senior High School, as well as Shippensburg State Teachers College, where he earned a master's degree in biology. He went on to teach biology at the Big Spring High School for thirty-seven years, retiring in 2005. Jerry was a member of the Middle Spring Presbyterian Church, Shippensburg, serving in many capacities over the years. In his free time you could probably find him outdoors and/or working on some type of project. Jerry could always be counted on to know the answer to just about any type of question on any subject or to be able to figure out how to fix or build something. He was a very well rounded man, who not much of anything was ever lost on. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, riding his bicycle, walking his dogs, and spending time with his family. In addition to his wife of fifty-two years, Peggy, he is survived by two daughters, Michele Duda and husband Brian of Avondale and Danielle Mason and husband Andrew of Hagerstown; and four grandchildren, Michaela and Aidan Duda and Jaden and Walker Mason. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents. His funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg. A memorial service will be held at a future date and time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Middle Spring Presbyterian Church or to the Scleroderma Research Foundation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.






Published in Public Opinion from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
