Services
Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
51 Asper Drive
Shippensburg, PA 17257
717-532-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Dysinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Dysinger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Dysinger Obituary
Gerald Dysinger

Shippensburg - Gerald W. Dysinger, age 73, of Shippensburg, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 16, 2020 surrounded by his family at his home. He was born August 24, 1946 in Chambersburg, PA, son of the late Gerald D. and Verna P. (Krugh) Dysinger.

Gerald proudly served in the U.S. Air Force for four years during the Vietnam War. He graduated from James Buchannon High School in Mercersburg. He retired from Letterkenny Army Depot from working as a chemical cleaner. He was a former member of St. Thomas Lutheran Church and American Legion Post 606 in Fort Loudon. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and feeding animals.

Gerald is survived by his ex-wife, Monica Hershey and her husband, Gene of Shippensburg; loving son, Gerald "Jeremy" Dysinger of Shippensburg; brother, Guy E. Dysinger and his spouse, Judy of St. Thomas and several nieces and nephew, whom he loved very much. He will be loved and missed by all.

Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Memorial Services are at the discretion of the family.

Contributions may be made in Gerald's memory to Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Rd W, Chambersburg, PA 17201 or , Harrisburg Chapter, 4250 Crums Mill Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -