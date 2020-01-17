|
|
Gerald Dysinger
Shippensburg - Gerald W. Dysinger, age 73, of Shippensburg, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 16, 2020 surrounded by his family at his home. He was born August 24, 1946 in Chambersburg, PA, son of the late Gerald D. and Verna P. (Krugh) Dysinger.
Gerald proudly served in the U.S. Air Force for four years during the Vietnam War. He graduated from James Buchannon High School in Mercersburg. He retired from Letterkenny Army Depot from working as a chemical cleaner. He was a former member of St. Thomas Lutheran Church and American Legion Post 606 in Fort Loudon. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and feeding animals.
Gerald is survived by his ex-wife, Monica Hershey and her husband, Gene of Shippensburg; loving son, Gerald "Jeremy" Dysinger of Shippensburg; brother, Guy E. Dysinger and his spouse, Judy of St. Thomas and several nieces and nephew, whom he loved very much. He will be loved and missed by all.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Memorial Services are at the discretion of the family.
Contributions may be made in Gerald's memory to Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Rd W, Chambersburg, PA 17201 or , Harrisburg Chapter, 4250 Crums Mill Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020