|
|
Gerald E. Bishopp
Fayetteville - On October 20, 2019 shortly after midnight, in the bottom of the ninth, Gerald Earle Bishopp had his walk-off home run into the Lord's kingdom. Heartbroken, the Yankees also saw defeat. He leaves behind his love of 56 years, Avalene Bishopp, his son Scott (Kate) Bishopp, and golden grandson Nicholas Bishopp. He was pre-deceased by his sister Florice Jones and his brother John (Mary) Bishopp.
Born July 22, 1939, Jerry was the third child of Clifford and Marion (Davis) Bishopp. After graduating from Stockbridge Valley Central School in 1956, he went to kiddie cruise, serving in the United States Navy where he learned that you don't volunteer for anything. He took that suggestion to heart and offered his service on countless committees, as his local precinct's Judge of Elections, and as headmaster of family birthdays and anniversaries. Jerry's servitude was most noted in his love and devotion of his Lord and his home church, New Guilford Brethren in Christ in Chambersburg, PA.
Jerry graduated from SUNY Morrisville (1962) and retired from General Electric after a lifetime career as an electrical engineer, specializing in flight control components. As a lifelong sports enthusiast, Jerry enjoyed bowling, barbershop softball, and endless hours on the golf course. He never turned down a spirited game of cribbage or the opportunity to be right in any fun-loving, heated debate.
The void left by his big personality will be felt by his siblings James (Nancy) Bishopp; Marilyn (David, dec.) Long; Elaine (Earnest, dec.) Reynolds; Pauline (Richard) Reynolds; and nephews, nieces, and loyal friends.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 11a.m. at New Guilford Brethren in Christ. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to of your choosing or to New Guilford Brethren in Christ, 1575 Mont Alto Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.
Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019