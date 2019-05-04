|
Gerald E. Crider
Shippensburg - Gerald E. Crider, 87, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Menno Haven. He was born on January 16, 1932, in East Petersburg, Lancaster Co., a son of the late Jacob M. and Martha Jane (Rine) Crider. Gerald was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, inducted on December 2, 1952 and honorably discharged on November 10, 1954. Gerald was employed as a professional truck driver since 1968. He drove for several companies and hauled many different types of loads. Gerald retired from Penske Trucking in 1996. He was a life member of the Durff-Kuhn Post #6168 and a former member of the Oscar M. Hykes American Legion Post #223, both of Shippensburg. Gerald was a member of the Honor Guard and Minutemen units that provided military honors to the Shippensburg area veterans for many years and he was very proud and honored to be able to do that. Gerald was a life member of the Shippensburg Area Fish and Game and a former member of the National Rifle Association. He loved to hunt, fish, go camping, and spend time at the Larch Pines cabin. Gerald was a great story teller and he was known to have a big appetite. Later in life, he enjoyed sitting at the window and watching squirrels feed at the window sill. He is survived by his wife of twenty-four years, Charlotte A. (Snoke) Crider, who he married on February 19, 1995; four sons, Jerry L. Crider and wife Tam of Shippensburg, Keith A. Crider and wife Letti Gruver of Shippensburg, Ted E. Rodgers and wife Deb of Chambersburg, and T.J. Rhine and wife Amanda of Waynesboro; nine grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; one brother, Jacob Crider of Shippensburg; one sister, Bertha Kolva and husband Paul of Chambersburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Gerald was preceded in death by his first wife, Doris Marie Crider, who died in 1993; one brother, Melvin Crider; and one sister, Doris Brenize. His memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., on Friday, May 10, 2019, at the Messiah United Methodist Church, Shippensburg. The Rev. Dr. Francis H. Norton and Rev. Steve Livermore will officiate. Interment, with military honors conducted by the Oscar M. Hykes American Legion Post #223, will be held at 2:00 p.m., in the Pleasant Hall Cemetery. Visitation will be concurrent with the reception following his memorial service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cumberland Valley Breast Care Alliance at 344 Leedy Way Chambersburg, PA 17202 and the Menno Haven Memory Care Unit or Benevolent Fund. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on May 4, 2019