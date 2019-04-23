|
Gerald E. Stewart
Mechanicsburg - Gerald "Jerry" E. Stewart, age 89 of Bethany Village Retirement Center, Welsey Drive, Mechanicsburg, PA, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Bethany Village. He was born April 22, 1929 in Amberson, PA, the son of the late George and Kathleen (Craig) Stewart. He is survived by his loving wife, of 64 years, Lois (Judkins) Stewart and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
During his high school days, Jerry helped his dad who was a farmer and lumberman. He built a beautiful pond on their land and as a Franklin County 4-H Club, had the highest yield per acre for the state's harvested tomatoes. Jerry graduated from high school in 1948 and received B.S. and M. ED Degrees from Shippensburg College, now University. He entered the U.S. Air Force in 1951 where he took extra courses in Business and Mathematics in places where he was stationed. His major tour of duty was at Smyrna, Tennessee where he was a Career Guidance Specialist. After being honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant, Jerry taught business and mathematics courses at Fannett Metal High School from 1955 to 1967, and in the West Shore School District, Mechanicsburg, PA from 1967-1969. He then was employed with the PA Department of Education for 18 years as an Educational Statistics Associate in the Division of Child Accounting and Subsidy Research from 1982-1987. During his service he compiled over 50 booklets, distributed to school districts, the governor, state agencies, and selected federal associations and officials in Washington, D.C. He was awarded the Governor's Meritorious Citation for a Cost Reduction Program. During the 1970's a massive new computer system was installed in the PDE. Jerry maintained data in the system for all school districts in the state.
Jerry completed over 35 years of full and part-time employment. He drove, part-time, for all bus companies in the Harrisburg Area to out of state locations. He and his wife, Lois were owners of Stewart Tours from 1986-2000. They visited and created their own out-of-state destinations, marketed and accompanied their tours, Jerry as driver and Lois as tour director.
Jerry was an active member of professional teacher's associations; the Amalgamated Transit Union; Aircraft Pilot's Association; was active in the Path Valley and Camp Hill Lions Club for 44 years; served as President of the Camp Hill Club in 1977-78; was awarded "Lion of the Year" for outstanding service; was presented the President Achievement Medal; the Golden Jones Medallion and the 100% President's Award from Lion's International.
Jerry was a member of the American Legion and was the first Scout Master for Boy Scouts in Dry Run, PA. He and Lois were members of the National Tour Association when they were tour operators. Upon retiring, he and Lois purchased motor-homes and traveled throughout the U.S. and southern parts of Canada. They purchased a lot in Fort Myers, FL where they spent winter months. In addition, they traveled in parts of Europe. One of their later joys in life was building a small campground on part of the land where Jerry grew up.
Jerry was a member of the Path Valley Presbyterian Church as a child, teenage and adult. He served on the stewardship committee and as a six year term elder. Later, in the Camp Hill Presbyterian Church, Jerry served as a Deacon and on the stewardship committee in earlier years. Most importantly, he knew Jesus Christ as his Lord, and he truly cared about his family and friends.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. A Viewing will take place Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 9:30 AM at Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 51 Asper Drive, Shippensburg, PA 17257. Graveside Services will take place at 10:30 AM at Upper Path Valley Cemetery, 17173 Path Valley Road, Spring Run, PA, 17262 with Rev. Dr. Meagan Boozer officiating.
Memorial Services will take place Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Camp Hill Presbyterian Church, 2201 Walnut Street Camp Hill, PA 1701, with Rev. Craig Miller officiating. Family will receive friends immediately following the memorial service in the Fellowship Hall. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 23, 2019