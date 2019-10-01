|
Gerald Edward Cummings
Shippensburg - Gerald Edward Cummings, 61, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Monday, September 30, 2019, at his home. He was born on September 7, 1958, in Chambersburg, a son of the late Bruce E. Cummings and Betty J. (Pyne) Cromwell and married Karen L. Vaughn on January 21, 1993, in Hagerstown, MD. Gerald worked for the past twelve years as a truck driver for Advance Disposal. Prior to that he had worked at Fry Communications for twenty-eight years. He was a long-time member of the Shippensburg Fish and Game Association and in his free time enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing. Gerald's job was very important to him. He loved spending time with family and friends and adored all of his grandchildren, especially his granddaughters, who he called his three angels. In addition to his wife of twenty-six years, Karen, he is survived by two daughters, April Etter of Mt. Union and Danielle Cummings of Orrstown; step-son, Travis Werner and wife Brandy of St. Thomas; three granddaughters, Brooke Vaughn of Greencastle, Jessica Etter of Shippensburg, and Alexis Etter of Shippensburg; a granddaughter soon to be born; grandson, Kody Willis of Mifflintown; brother, Allen Cummings and wife Kim of Orrstown; nephew, Clay Cummings of Chambersburg; niece, Kayla Cummings of Orrstown; and his step-mother, Carol Cummings of Duffield. In addition to his parents, Gerald was preceded in death by a brother, Scott Cummings. A viewing and visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., on Friday, October 4, 2019, at the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Oct. 1, 2019