Gerald Fox
Fayetteville - Gerald Frederick Fox, 91, of Fayetteville passed away February 11, 2020 at Chambersburg Hospital with his family by his side. He was born on November 5, 1928 in St. Thomas to the late Charles and Catherine Fox.
He is survived by his wife of 71 wonderful years, Eva (Shatzer) Fox. He is also survived by his son Dennis Fox (wife Sandy); in addition, he had 2 grandchildren; Jeffrie Fox (wife Mary) and Lori Fox. He has 4 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Rodney Fox and 4 brothers.
He retired from Letterkenny Army Depot after 36 years of service. He had a great passion for fishing, he loved his family and being a member of the Open Door Church.
Memorial service will be held at the Open Door Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be made to the Open Door Church or Cumberland Valley Christian School Science Lab fund to honor the memory of Gerald Fox. Online condolences may be made at KelsoCorneliusFH.com
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020