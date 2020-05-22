|
|
Gerald W. Eckstine
Fayetteville - Gerald W. Eckstine, 72, a resident of Paramount Senior Living, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020. Born June 13, 1947 in Hagerstown, MD, he was a son of the late Roger C. and Janet M. (Shelly) Eckstine and the widow of the late Janet College Eckstine who passed away on January 9, 2018.
Gerald spent most of his adult life as a dairy farmer. He also worked at Lehman's Egg Service in Greencastle, PA, and at JLG in Shippensburg, from where he retired in 2011. An avid outdoorsman and sports fan, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR and his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers. He loved going to tractor pulls. He attended services at Mountain Top Ministries in Orrtanna, PA.
Gerald is survived by his children, Jill Oliver (Brian) of St. Thomas, PA, Jeannie Eckstine of Chambersburg, PA, and James Eckstine (Jessica Lucas), of Chambersburg, PA; two grandchildren, Madyson E. and Mikel E. Eckstine; and his brother, Charles R. Eckstine (Sue) of Greencastle, PA. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his infant siblings, Doris and Denny Eckstine.
Services at this time will be private. A Celebration of Life Service will be planned for a future date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Chambersburg, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Top Ministries, 200 Church Road, Orrtanna, PA 17353. Online condolences may be offered on Gerald's Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from May 22 to May 24, 2020