Geraldine Gladys (Grove) Emerick
Geraldine Gladys (Grove) Emerick

Geraldine Gladys (Grove) Emerick, known most as Gerry by all who knew and loved her, passed away peacefully on October 15, 2020. Her family remembers her as a devoted wife, loving mother, doting grandmother and great-grandmother, faithful sister, and gifted homemaker.

Gerry was born in 1936 in Clear Ridge, Pennsylvania, and was the daughter of the late Gladys Grove (Wible) and Edward Grove. She enjoyed the best part of her life as a Fulton County resident. She proudly attended her Forbes Road Class of 1955 reunions year after year and treasured those life-long friendships. Wherever home was, through multiple deployments as a military wife, she created a loving and stable environment for her children to thrive. Gerry's most beloved experiences included gathering with family and friends, being outdoors pursuing projects that always resulted in beauty, and handwork of all kinds (sewing, crocheting, felting, woodworking). She was an amazing cook and baker, took on any "fix-it" challenge that came her way, and loved to care for her many animals over the years.

Gerry is survived by her husband of 56 years, Glen Emerick; her brothers Paul, Harry, Dean, and Raymond, and her children Richard Shade and wife Marie, Ronald Shade and wife Anna Mary, Donna Summers and husband Bob, Glen Emerick Jr. and wife Deb, and Sharon Emerick. She has been blessed with eight grandchildren: Camille Whitsel, Tiffany Mellott, Bethany Gregg, Emily Emerick, Matthew Emerick, Karley Vitale, Grace Hill, and Austin Hill. And, to Gerry's joy, her family includes five great-grandchildren: Ava Viener, Emma Viener, Fletcher Kupperschmidt, Lexie Gregg, and Moriah Jayne Vitale.

She was preceded in death by a sister Delores, and brother Wayne.

Private graveside services with family and friends are being held at the Clear Ridge Cemetery on October 23rd, 2020. The Rev. Jack Emerick will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, please honor Gerry with a contribution to The Better Days Animal League by contacting info@betterdaysanimalleague.org , 717-217-9819 or sending direct to Better Days Animal League, PO BOX 57, Shippensburg, PA 17257.

Arrangements are under the direction of the M. R. Brown Funeral Home, Hustontown, PA.

Online condolences and further information may be obtained at www.mrbrownfh.com.




Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
