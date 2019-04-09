Geraldine "Jerry" Trostel



Chambersburg - Geraldine R. "Jerry" Trostel, 75, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the Chambersburg hospital. She was born August 14, 1943 in Chambersburg, the daughter of the late Harold B. and Mary (Crist) Trostel. A lifelong member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church, she was very active in her younger days including teaching CCD and organizing women's retreats. Geraldine was a 1961 graduate of CASHS and a 1965 graduate of Indiana University, where she majored in Art. She taught art at James Buchanan Elementary Schools and in the West Shore School District. Geraldine was also a field director for the Girl Scouts in Frederick, Lebanon and Chambersburg. She later worked at the Lincoln Intermediate Unit 12 as an Adult Educator. A talented artist in her own right, she enjoyed art of all kinds, including crafts, painting embroidery, crewel, crochet and needle work and was an avid fan of the sport of ice skating. Surviving are her sister, Barbara Noel (John); nephew, Jason Noel (Meredith) and great nephew, Lucas Noel. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved cat "Putz".The family would like to thank Lutheran Homecare and Hospice for all of their care for Jerry. A Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 11a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2017 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church with Fr. Lyons officiating. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Corpus Christi Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to St. Jude's Childrens Hospital.www.stjude.org. Online condolences may be expressed at sellersfuneralhome.com Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary