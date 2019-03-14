|
|
Geraldine Witter
Greencastle - E. (Emma) Geraldine Witter, 92 of Greencastle went home to meet Jesus, her Lord and Savior, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 surrounded by her loving family as she celebrated her entry into Heaven.
She entered into this world near Cearfoss, Maryland on July 24, 1926, the first born to the late Daniel Luther and Anna Angle Buchanan.
She graduated from Greencastle High School in 1945. Geraldine was an employee at the former Windsor Shoe Company and J. Schoeneman "Stanley" Company. Geraldine worked alongside of her husband on the family farm from 1950 - 1977 as they taught their children numerous life skills and to work as a team. Many memories of cutting wood, laying irrigation pipe, nurturing calves, home improvement projects including painting and wall-papering. Later in life she assisted her daughters with catering. Omar and Geraldine continued to be partners of many different business operations over the years. Her love of numbers, business and hard work rewarded them with much success.
Over the years, the Lord led them to various churches where God allowed her to use her talents of planning and decorating for church activities. She was a member of Brandts Church of the Brethren where in earlier years she was a Sunday school teacher.
She was preceded in death by three sisters, Thelma "Sis" Buchanan, Joan Zeger, Phyllis Shetter and two brothers, Valance "Bo" Buchanan and Aden Buchanan, and two grandsons, Tyler Myers and Jonathan Witter.
She is survived by her loving husband, Omar O. Witter, with whom she celebrated 70 years of marriage on August 28, 2018. Her greatest fulfillment was being a wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by five children, Joan (Charles) Myers, Chambersburg; Donna Kay (Lee) Poe, Linda (Terry) Gilbert, Leon (Donna Statler) Witter, all of Greencastle and Cheree (Michael) Butts, Chambersburg. She was a loving grandmother to her 12 grandchildren: Tonya Myers (Steven) Wible, Travis Myers, Shane Silva Myers, Eric (Alisha) Poe, Erin Poe (Timothy) Diehl, Ellen Poe, Jordan Gilbert, Seth (Caitlin) Gilbert, J/Douglas (Deana) Witter, Evan Butts, and Janay Butts. She leaves behind a rich heritage to her 15 great grandchildren: Elyana Wible, Tyler Myers, Lena Horn; Elijah, Ezra, Avery, and Eivin Poe; Emmalyn, Isaac, Gracyn, Whitney, and Charlotte Diehl; Brody Heck, Branson and Brinley Witter.
One of her passions was collecting crystal dishes and teaching her family to entertain. She was skilled at baking, with Lemon and Coconut Crème pies, her specialty "Chocolate Cake", and her famous potato Fasnacht donuts being some of the family favorites.
Geraldine enjoyed gardening, planting flowers (especially Red Geraniums), canning, crocheting, and sewing. She was always willing to learn to make things which would allow her to be creative and share her talents with her family. She painted tole art in her earlier years and made ceramics, doilies, knotted comforts and over 100 crocheted afghans. Geraldine along with her husband Omar planned Christmas projects to be made over the winter months to give to their children and grandchildren the following Christmas. Together they have left a legacy of home-made gifts to be cherished for generations.
Her family has many fond memories of spending time at home, the cabin in Bedford, PA, and at the beach in Chincoteague, VA. Her love for her family was ever present and shown in many ways. She will be greatly missed and will always be remembered for her faith, family and farming.
Funeral services will be held Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Brandts Church of the Brethren 8003 Brandts Church Road, St. Thomas, PA 17252 with Pastors Roger Myers and Harold Yeager officiating. Viewing will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Lininger-Fries Funeral Home, Mercersburg, PA 17236 and one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Brandts Church of the Brethren.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 14, 2019