Gertrude (Trudy) Bilger Schellhase
West Point, UT - Our loving wife, Mother, and Grandmother passed away peacefully at home in West Point, Utah with her husband Bob and son Ted by her side on May 18, 2020 at the age of 82.
Trudy was born August 30, 1937 in Weikert, PA to Robert and Margaurite Bilger. She had three brothers and one sister. She was raised and loved by her aunt and uncle Theron and Amelia Cressinger and their daughter, Elaine. Growing up on a farm taught her the value of hard work, a belief in God, and the ability to cook wonderful food. She was an accomplished gardener and loved to can and freeze her produce. Her ham was the cornerstone of many holiday meals and her cookies were something to look forward to every holiday season.
Trudy loved school starting with elementary in a one-room school house all the way through attending the School of Practical Nursing From Chambersburg Hospital where she received her nursing degree. She retired from HAFB in 1994 with 25 years as a Nurse and as a Munition Records specialist. She received many outstanding service awards and was selected 'Civilian of the Quarter' for her work in Munition Records.
Trudy met Bob in 1958 and they were married in Chambersburg, PA, in 1960. Trudy and Bob were blessed with a daughter, Kathy Ann (deceased), Ted (Stacie), West Point, UT, and Allen (Angela), Kaysville, UT. She taught her boys the love of family, the outdoors, hard work, and honesty. She spent many years in the Boy Scout program where she proudly saw both boys receive their Eagle Scout awards. Her greatest honor was being a grandmother to her grandchildren Abby, Whitney, Kaycie, and Reagan. She wrote, "God has given Pappy and Grandma four beautiful granddaughters to enjoy. We love them with all of our hearts and are so blessed." Her grandchildren equally loved her. She was eagerly awaiting the birth of her first great-grandchild in June. Her family was her happiness and the number one thing in her life.
Trudy loved traveling, time at the cabin in the Uinta Mountains, church work, yardwork, and family. She had a tremendous relationship with God and enjoyed attending services and being a member of both the Clearfield Community Church and more recently, the Methodist Church in Ogden, UT.
As best friends, Trudy and Bob enjoyed each other's hobbies, especially NASCAR and the Utah Jazz. She never missed a game. Last summer they were able to take a road trip back to Pennsylvania for one last visit and she was very grateful for that vacation. They recently celebrated 60 years of marriage.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 10 AM at the Syracuse Cemetery in Syracuse, UT. Burial is under the direction of Lindquist Mortuary in Roy, UT. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, UT, or any charitable donation of your choice.
Published in Public Opinion from May 21 to May 25, 2020