Chambersburg - Gina M. Schroyer, 62 of Chambersburg departed this world on Monday, October 21, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Born September 17, 1957 in Waynesboro, she is the daughter of James W. Jr. and Helen L. (Hess) Smith. Preceded in death by her biological father Albert Otha Schroyer. Gina was a Logistics Management Specialist at NAVSUP Ammunition Logistics Center in Mechanicsburg, PA. She retired in December 2018 after 33 years of service. At the end of her days she loved to curl up on the couch with her puppies and watch her soap operas, animal planet, and HGTV. In her spare time she enjoyed shopping for antiques with her girlfriends and always found peace at the beach. Gina is survived by her two daughters Shineice N. Schroyer of North Carolina and Tawyna M. Evans of Chambersburg; four siblings Tina Hawkins of Virginia; Patti & Richard Schroyer and Richard Smith of Chambersburg and four grandchildren: Alexus, Rauzhaun, Zion, and Zéa and a great granddaughter Jazmyn. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to: Bella Pitbull Rescue, https://www.bellareedpbr.com
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019